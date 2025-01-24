One Killed, Two Injured In Karachi Aerial Firing
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) One child was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Sarjani Town area
of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, one child tragically lost his life while two others sustained injuries in an aerial firing incident
that reported in a wedding ceremony held in Sarjani Town area of Karachi.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police have also reached the spot and started investigation.
Recent Stories
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khuli Kuchehri brings government services to doorstep in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
ECP Sukkur launches voter awareness program6 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Karachi aerial firing6 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,520 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Traders’ delegation calls on commissioner, hails anti-encroachment operation16 minutes ago
-
Six contractors held in crackdown on begging rackets26 minutes ago
-
Three killed in N Waziristan targeted attack26 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for conducting mass marriages26 minutes ago
-
Minister assures provision of essential items in snow affected areas35 minutes ago
-
Woman among 2 killed in road mishap36 minutes ago
-
Minister wants consultations with legislators, stakeholders on new projects36 minutes ago
-
PBM committed to uplifting provinces through poverty alleviation: MD36 minutes ago