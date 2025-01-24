One killed, two injured in Karachi aerial firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) One child was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Sarjani Town area

of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, one child tragically lost his life while two others sustained injuries in an aerial firing incident

that reported in a wedding ceremony held in Sarjani Town area of Karachi.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police have also reached the spot and started investigation.