Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Karachi Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

One killed, two injured in Karachi aerial firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) One child was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Sarjani Town area

of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, one child tragically lost his life while two others sustained injuries in an aerial firing incident

that reported in a wedding ceremony held in Sarjani Town area of Karachi.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police have also reached the spot and started investigation.

Recent Stories

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

6 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

6 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

21 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

32 minutes ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

32 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

33 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

33 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

33 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

33 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

33 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan