One killed, two injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Empress Market, Saddar, SSP reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a mugger posing as a patient barged into dental clinic and opened an indiscriminate firing.

As a result a person died on the spot, while two other persons having dual nationality got injured. Police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to arrest the culprits behind this gruesome murder.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured to nearby hospital. Police registered the case and started the investigation about the incident.