One Killed, Two Injured In Karachi Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Super Highway area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven Dumper hit three persons on Super Highway area.

As a result, a woman died on

the spot and two were injured. The driver of the dumper escaped from the scene.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to trace the driver.

