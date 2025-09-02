Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Khyber Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 07:46 PM

One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that took place in Khyber area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that took place in Khyber area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, one person lost his life and two others sustained injuries when roof of a house fell on them in Khyber area. Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

