Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Kotri Roof Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident

KOTRI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A seven year old child was killed and two others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz area of Kotri, tv channels reported while quoting rescue sources on Thursday.

According to the details, three children were residing in a Gulshan-e-Shehbaz area when roof of their house fell on them.

As a result, a seven year old child died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Died Same SITE Kotri TV

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

1 hour ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

3 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

5 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

6 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

7 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

7 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

7 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

8 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan