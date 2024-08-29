One Killed, Two Injured In Kotri Roof Collapse Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KOTRI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A seven year old child was killed and two others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz area of Kotri, tv channels reported while quoting rescue sources on Thursday.
According to the details, three children were residing in a Gulshan-e-Shehbaz area when roof of their house fell on them.
As a result, a seven year old child died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
