Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Lakki Marwat Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM

One killed, two injured in Lakki Marwat firing

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Batni Dharka Pakhail

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Batni Dharka Pakhail

area of Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, one person was killed and two policemen sustained injuries in a firing incident that

reported near Batni Dharka Pakhail area of Lakki Marwat. The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The injured were identified as police officer Ismail Khan and constable Badam Gull.

Investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

3 minutes ago
 Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in d ..

Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government perfo ..

21 minutes ago
 National HPV vaccination drive continues in AJK

National HPV vaccination drive continues in AJK

3 minutes ago
Ulema council welcomes Pak-Saudi defense accord, c ..

Ulema council welcomes Pak-Saudi defense accord, calls it historic for protectio ..

8 minutes ago
 People's Daily's President for promoting BRI achie ..

People's Daily's President for promoting BRI achievements

8 minutes ago
 Ch Majeed grieves over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat

Ch Majeed grieves over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA sealed historic pact for mutual secu ..

Pakistan, KSA sealed historic pact for mutual security: Afnan

8 minutes ago
 LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur ..

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur DHQ Hospital MS

22 minutes ago
 4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan