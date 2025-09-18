One killed, two injured in Lakki Marwat firing

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Batni Dharka Pakhail

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Batni Dharka Pakhail

area of Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, one person was killed and two policemen sustained injuries in a firing incident that

reported near Batni Dharka Pakhail area of Lakki Marwat. The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The injured were identified as police officer Ismail Khan and constable Badam Gull.

Investigations are underway.