One Killed, Two Injured In Landikotal Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:35 AM

One killed, two injured in Landikotal roof collapse

One person was killed and two minors sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Paseed Khail of Charbagh area located in Khyber, Landikotal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed and two minors sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Paseed Khail of Charbagh area located in Khyber, Landikotal.

According to Police, Muhammad Saleem Khan and his grandsons identified as Fawad and Hiwad were living in Paseed Khail area of LandiKotal when the roof of their house fell on them.

As a result, the ill-fated grandfather died on the spot, while the children received sever injuries. The police with the help of locals have shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

