One killed, two injured in Lower Kurram firing incident

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Lower

Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a man was going to attend a marriage party when unknown assailants

opened fire on a car near Lower Kurram area of KP.

As a result of firing, the man died on the spot. The two daughters of ill-fated person were also injured in

the same incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to district headquarter hospital Parachinar. The police team have started search operation to trace the culprits.