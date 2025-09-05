One Killed, Two Injured In Lower Kurram Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Lower
Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, a man was going to attend a marriage party when unknown assailants
opened fire on a car near Lower Kurram area of KP.
As a result of firing, the man died on the spot. The two daughters of ill-fated person were also injured in
the same incident.
The dead and injured were shifted to district headquarter hospital Parachinar. The police team have started search operation to trace the culprits.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha set to celebrate 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with grandeur3 minutes ago
-
NIPA officers visits PSCA3 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 children undergo free heart surgeries, 700,000 patients provided dialysis in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Lower Kurram firing incident3 minutes ago
-
PM directs MoCC&EC to initiate 2026 monsoon season preparations, comprehensive climate resilience ac ..12 minutes ago
-
Auqaf department holds Qirat, Naat competition13 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated at women college13 minutes ago
-
PPP MPA visits flood-prone areas, warns of potential disaster22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh vow closer cooperation on religious affairs, scholar exchanges22 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet recommends 100-Day sentence remission for prisoners on Eid Milad-un-Nabi22 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Sindh from September 6 to 923 minutes ago
-
Drug smuggler awarded 20-years RI and fine23 minutes ago