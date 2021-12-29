UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Mir Ali IED Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:30 PM

One killed, two injured in Mir Ali IED blast

One person killed and two others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in wee hours of Wednesday at Mama Khel area of district North Waziristan, police confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :One person killed and two others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in wee hours of Wednesday at Mama Khel area of district North Waziristan, police confirmed.

The IED that was planted in a tube-well situated in the jurisdiction of tehsil Mir Ali went off killing one person on the spot while two other received critical injuries. The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital Bannu for treatment.

Police team collected the evidences from the site of blast and initiated investigation to arrest the perpetrators.

