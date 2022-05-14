One killed, two injured in motorcycle accident

One motorcyclist was killed while two pillion riders sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :One motorcyclist was killed while two pillion riders sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-122 spokesman said on Saturday that tyre of a speedy motorcycle burst near Chak No.

225-RB on Sitiana Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Allah Yar (32) received serious injuries and diedon the spot while his two pillion riders including Mansoor (26) and his brother Ali Hasan (18)were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated out of danger.