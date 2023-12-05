Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

One killed, two injured in motorcycle accident

Jacobabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) One person was killed and two women injured due to a motorcycle slip on the national highway of Jacobabad on Tuesday.

According to Police, one person succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle slipped on the national highway.

Two women were also injured in the accident.

The accident occurred due to high speed and motorcycle slip.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ghaffar Rand, and the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment, police said.

