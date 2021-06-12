One killed, two injured in motorcycles collision

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Johrabad Area police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Suleman along with his nephew Ameer Hamza, was riding a motorbike on Khushab-Joharabad road when another motorcycle coming from opposite direction collided near Mangorr village.

Suleman died on the spot while Ameer Hamza and Adnan sustained injuries.

Rescue team shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.