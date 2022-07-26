One killed, two injured in motorcycles collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a motorcycles collision on Sillanwali-Farooqa road near here on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Usman (32), resident of Farooka was going to Sillanwali when another motorbike coming from opposite direction collided with his two-wheeler near Dar-e-Arqam school.

As a result, Muhammad Usman died on the spot while Nizam Ali (16) and Waseem Akhtar (18) sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team shifted the body and injured to the THQ hospital Sillanwali.

However, the condition of Waseem Akhtar was stated to be critical.