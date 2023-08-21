One killed Two Injured in Mudslide at Sindhari Tehsil

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :One was killed while two other young girls were seriously injured in a heart-wrenching incident of a mudslide while engaged in soil removal from a water course near Tando Gondal Farm village Karim Bakhsh Shar, Tehsil Sindhari on Sunday.

The victims, 10-year-old Bhuri, daughter of Sawai Bhat, 12-year-old Bhuri, daughter of Bhagao Bhat, and 8-year-old Sonali, daughter of Vishal Bhat, were caught in the accident.

Despite of desperate efforts, the injuries proved critical for young Bhuri, leading to her tragic demise.

The incident has cast a pall of grief over the community, as the surviving girls and their families grapple with the aftermath of the unfortunate incident.

It's worth mentioning that the village of Karim Bakhsh in Sindh is almost entirely under muddy water after catastrophic monsoon rains where there were hardly any stable buildings left for shelter, the wheat silos are empty and venomous snakes are a constant threat.