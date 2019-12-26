UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Narowal Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:41 PM

One killed, two injured in Narowal accident

One student was killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a truck hit a rickshaw carrying schoolchildren in Narowal on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :One student was killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a truck hit a rickshaw carrying schoolchildren in Narowal on Thursday.

According to police the over speeding caused the incident, the truck driver could not control over the vehicle while taking a turn and collided with the rickshaw carrying schoolchildren, a private tv news channel said.

The incident claimed life of one student on the spot while left two in critical condition, the driver of the truck fled from the scene.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

