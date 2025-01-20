Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Nawabshah Road Accident

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near National Highway Nawabshah area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the rickshaw coming from National Highway area of Nawabshah.

As a result,

a young man died on the spot while two others sustained injured.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

