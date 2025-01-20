One Killed, Two Injured In Nawabshah Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM
One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near National Highway Nawabshah area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near National Highway Nawabshah area, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the rickshaw coming from National Highway area of Nawabshah.
As a result,
a young man died on the spot while two others sustained injured.
Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups
Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes
Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists6 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections5 minutes ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected5 minutes ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident5 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring4 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..5 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive5 minutes ago