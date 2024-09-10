One Killed, Two Injured In Pattoki Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A woman was killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Pattoki Bypass area of Kasur district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler on Pattoki Bypass area of Kasur district.
As a result, a woman died on the spot. The two other persons of the same family were also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were being shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
