UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured In Pattoki Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:48 PM

One killed, two injured in Pattoki road accident

One person was killed and two others serious injured in a bus and trailer collision near Bhoneki Mor located in Pattoki on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed and two others serious injured in a bus and trailer collision near Bhoneki Mor located in Pattoki on Tuesday.

According to police over speeding caused the incident, the bus driver could not control the bus while taking a turn and collided with the trailer that was coming from the opposite side, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the incident claimed a life on the spot while left two others in critical condition, adding the driver fled away from the scene.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Pattoki From

Recent Stories

Nearly 3 in 4 (72%) TV viewers in Pakistan claim t ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil Expects OPEC+ Deal to Keep Decreas ..

2 minutes ago

Device Identification Registration and Blocking Sy ..

2 minutes ago

Ten Civilians Killed in Roadside Blast in Afghanis ..

13 minutes ago

US Dollar to Keep Influencing Oil Price Formation ..

13 minutes ago

Opposition's tactics to halt accountability could ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.