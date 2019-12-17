One killed, two injured in Pattoki road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed and two others serious injured in a bus and trailer collision near Bhoneki Mor located in Pattoki on Tuesday.

According to police over speeding caused the incident, the bus driver could not control the bus while taking a turn and collided with the trailer that was coming from the opposite side, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the incident claimed a life on the spot while left two others in critical condition, adding the driver fled away from the scene.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.