One killed, two injured in Rajanpur accident in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a traffic mishap that occurred near Bangla Daingan on Indus Highway, Rajanpur district on Friday.

According to Rescue sources, a rashly driven truck hit the two motorbikes passing through Lal area of Bangla Daingan, Indus Highway.

The two seriously injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital for medical treatment. Police started investigation.