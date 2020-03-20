UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured In Rajanpur Accident In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

One killed, two injured in Rajanpur accident in Rajanpur

One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a traffic mishap that occurred near Bangla Daingan on Indus Highway, Rajanpur district on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a traffic mishap that occurred near Bangla Daingan on Indus Highway, Rajanpur district on Friday.

According to Rescue sources, a rashly driven truck hit the two motorbikes passing through Lal area of Bangla Daingan, Indus Highway.

The two seriously injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital for medical treatment. Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Traffic Rajanpur

Recent Stories

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

8 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

8 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Drive ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB ca ..

5 minutes ago

South African Airways grounds international flight ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.