One killed, two injured in road accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed on the spot and two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Khanqah Sharif area near here on Tuesday.

The police said that a speedy trailer hit a rickshaw, leaving a man dead and two others injured.

The man killed was identified as Jameel.The injured were rushed to hospital where they were stable after medical treatment.

The police was investigating the incident.