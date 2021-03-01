One killed, two injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near industrial estate, Sahianwala on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Rehman Ali (21) and his brother Salman (22) sons of Shafqat Ali, and Manan (25) residents of Chak No 143-RB Anayatpura were riding a motorbike near Treat Mills, industrial estate when a rashly driven trailer hit them.

As a result, Rehman Ali died on the spot while two others suffered injuries.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.