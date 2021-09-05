UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:40 PM

OKARA, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two others including a women and a child sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred at Chak 10-1/L in tehsil Renala Khurd where two motorcycles collided each other.

As a result, Rao Waqas (26) died on the spot while a woman and a child sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers shifted the victims to RHC Renala Khurd for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.

