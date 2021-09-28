One killed, two injured in road accident

A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Jaranwala-Shahkot road near Chak No 59-GB where a rashly driven car rammed into a stationary coaster when passengers were getting off the vehicle.

As a result, Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while Ibrahim and Rafique sustained multipleinjuries. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital.

The body was handed over to Jarranwala city police.