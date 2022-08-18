One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :One person was killed while two others suffered injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near here on Thursday.
Rescue sources said that two motorcycles collided with each other near Jhalandar pull, Dijkot.
As a result, one Habib-ur-Rehman (27), a resident of Chak 450 GB suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. Two others including Sufyan s/o Shafique and Shafique s/o Rehmat Ali sustained injuries who were shifted to DHQ Hospital.
The dead body was handed over to police for completing legal formalities.