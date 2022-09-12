One killed, two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sadr police Samundri on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Roshan Wala Bypass, Sumundri road where two motorcycles collided each other, killing Muhammad Afzal (45) on the spot and injuring Mustafa and Abid residents of Chak No 86-GB Kerala.

On information, rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to theAllied Hospital. The body was handed over to family members.