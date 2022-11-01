One killed, two injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sadr police Jarranwala on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident happened on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road near Chak No 61-GB Maharanwala where a rashly driven bus hit three motorcyclists.

As a result, Arslan,20, resident of Chak No 59-GB died on the spot whilehis brother Usman,16, and cousin Ramzan suffered critical injuries.

Rescue team shifted the dead and the injured to THQ hospital.