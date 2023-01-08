UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while his 2 pillion-riders sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a motorcyclist all of sudden changed his lane while travelling on Sammundri Road near Al-Aziz Hotel when a speedy bus coming from its rear side hit the two-wheeler severely.

As a result, motorcyclist Danish Ashraf (14) resident of Niamat Town received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted two pillion riders Waqar (19) and Akbar Nawaz (12) to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway, he added.

