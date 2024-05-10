One killed, two injured in road accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries as the motorcycle rickshaw hit them.

According to details, Hafiz Abdul Waheed, former secretary bar senior advocate Haji Muhammad Rehman Khokhar and four other members were walking back to their homes after completing morning yoga session, when a speedy motorcycle rickshaw went out of control and crushed them.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Hafiz Abdul Waheed was referred to Sahiwal in critical condition due to severe head injuries but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

The condition of other injured said to be out of danger.