One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while two people sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycles near Chak No 529/EB on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Rafique of Chak No 525/EB was going to city area on his motorcycle when a speeding motorcycle collided with his motorcycle.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while two people riding the other motorcycle received injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital, however, the police concerned have started investigations into the incident.

