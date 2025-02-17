One killed two injured in road accident

A tragic accident occurred near Noorani Basti Bridge in Hyderabad on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A tragic accident occurred near Noorani Basti Bridge in Hyderabad on Monday.

A trailer collided with a motorcycle, claiming the life of 35-year-old Imran. His wife, Ambreen (30), and their 10-year-old daughter were severely injured in the crash.

Thanks to the swift response of Edhi volunteers, the injured were promptly transported to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for urgent medical attention.