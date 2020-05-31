UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:40 PM

One killed, two injured in road accident

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a motorcycle collision on Swabi Mardan Road here on Sunday, police confirmed the incident.

According to details, Zafar Ali resident Yar Hussain was killed in a motorcycle accident due to high speed at Adina while his two companions Tahir and Tanveer were seriously injured.

Rescue-1122 medical team personnel reached the site and gave first aid to the injured and shifted them to Mardan Medical Complex while handing over the body to the hospital administration.

