UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

One killed, two injured in road accident in sialkot

A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) ::A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Vario Road near Wallana village where a mini truck hit a motorcycle, causing death to an unidentified youth and injuries to Ghulam Ali (40) and Hadayat Ullah (55).

The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Road Road Accident Ghulam Ali Mini

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for coordinated action to c ..

4 seconds ago

Two brothers held for violating copyrights of Hond ..

1 minute ago

55 profiteers fined in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Two drug peddlers held in faisalabad

1 minute ago

KJP helps Abbottabad's entrepreneur to open online ..

1 minute ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.33 million, ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.