One killed, two injured in road accident in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) ::A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Vario Road near Wallana village where a mini truck hit a motorcycle, causing death to an unidentified youth and injuries to Ghulam Ali (40) and Hadayat Ullah (55).

The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital.

Police were investigating.