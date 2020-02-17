UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

One killed, two injured in road accident in Sialkot

A man was killed and two others received injuries in a collision between bikes and a rickshaw near Malipur stop at Pasrur Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A man was killed and two others received injuries in a collision between bikes and a rickshaw near Malipur stop at Pasrur Road.

According to Rescue-1122, two bikes collided head-on and hit a rickshaw. As a result, one Awais (25) died on-the-spot while Shahzeb (21) and Arif (23) received critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital. Police have started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Man Pasrur

Recent Stories

Newyork Open Indoor ATP World Tennis

6 minutes ago

Rashid bin Humaid praises support of UAE’s leade ..

7 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops actions agai ..

48 seconds ago

All seeded players move in second round of Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

'Thank you Pakistan', Afghan refugee minister ackn ..

51 seconds ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP) Bilawal Bhu ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.