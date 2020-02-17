One killed, two injured in road accident in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was killed and two others received injuries in a collision between bikes and a rickshaw near Malipur stop at Pasrur Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A man was killed and two others received injuries in a collision between bikes and a rickshaw near Malipur stop at Pasrur Road.

According to Rescue-1122, two bikes collided head-on and hit a rickshaw. As a result, one Awais (25) died on-the-spot while Shahzeb (21) and Arif (23) received critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital. Police have started investigation.