One killed two injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place on Motorway near Samundri when a car collided with an oil-tanker from rear side.

As a result, 55-year-old Tahir, son of Abdul Gahni, died on-the-spot, while his wife Najma Bibi and Qamar sustained serious injuries and were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri for medical treatment.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.