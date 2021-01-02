UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed Two Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:00 PM

One killed two injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place on Motorway near Samundri when a car collided with an oil-tanker from rear side.

As a result, 55-year-old Tahir, son of Abdul Gahni, died on-the-spot, while his wife Najma Bibi and Qamar sustained serious injuries and were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri for medical treatment.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Car Died Road Accident Wife Man Samundri Family From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discusses co ..

1 hour ago

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

2 hours ago

11-year-old Hina Bibi reported missing

2 hours ago

Moldova's President to Visit Ukraine on January 12 ..

2 hours ago

Police apprehend one after crossfire in rawalpindi ..

2 hours ago

DC holds open court in lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.