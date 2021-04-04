One killed, two injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death while two others sustained injuries in a collision between car and truck near Darkhana Interchange here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Nasir Mahmood s/o Abdul Rasheed (44) resident of Sialkot alongwith Abid s/o Abdul Kareem (25) and Asif s/o Sadiq (40) of the same locality were returning home from Multan by car.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with the car near Darkhan Interchange.

Resultantly, Nasir Mahmood died at the spot while other two sustained serious injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital, however, police started the investigation.