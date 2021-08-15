One killed, two injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A man died while another two received serious injuries in a collision between car and motorcycle near Ghazi Ghaat Dera Ghazi Khan road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a car was heading towards Dera Ghazi Khan from Muzaffargarh when a speeding motorcycle collided with the car near Ghazi Ghaat.

As a result, one person died at the spot while another two received serious injuries.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Rural Health Centre Ghazi Ghaat while the injured were already shifted to hospital by the local people, rescue sources added.