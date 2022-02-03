One killed, two injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

A person was killed while two anothers including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and motorbike loader on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A person was killed while two anothers including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and motorbike loader on Thursday.

According to details, a motorcycle collided with a motorbike loader at 35/KB Jalmeera road in which a citizen namely Khawar Munir resident of 15/97-L Mian Channu died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to tehsil headquarters hospital Burewala where condition of one injured said to be critical.