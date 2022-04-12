UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 01:04 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries after two speeding cars had head on collision at Masoom Shah Road near chak no 457/EB here.

Rescuers said that Muhammad Umer was killed whereas two other riders wounded seriously as result of collision between two speeding cars.

They informed that dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital where one of the injured was stated to be in a critical condition.

The injured were identified as Muzaffar Hussain and Saadat Shah who belong to Chak no 487/EB, they said and added that bad condition of road resulted in accident wherein a car driver while avoiding a ditch could not control his vehicle which collided with another car coming from opposite side.

