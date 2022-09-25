One Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed and two injured in a road mishap at Naguman area, said Rescue 1122 on Sunday.
The accident occurred between a truck and raksha and the rescue team reached the site alongwith an ambulance and medical team.
The rescue team found Munib (25) dead and Atif and a woman injured.
The rescue team rushed the injured to nearby hospital after giving first aid.
The police also registered the case and started further investigation.