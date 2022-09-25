UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed and two injured in a road mishap at Naguman area, said Rescue 1122 on Sunday.

The accident occurred between a truck and raksha and the rescue team reached the site alongwith an ambulance and medical team.

The rescue team found Munib (25) dead and Atif and a woman injured.

The rescue team rushed the injured to nearby hospital after giving first aid.

The police also registered the case and started further investigation.

