One killed, two injured in road mishap

Chichawatni, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) One was killed and two others injured in an accident in Chichawatni when their motorbike was trampled by a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

According to Police, the accident occurred due to overspeeding near Dad Fatiana, Chichawatni where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing the one motorcyclist the spot while two persons were also injured in accident.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old named Allah Ditta.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to local civil hospital.

Further investigation was in process.