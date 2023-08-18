One killed, two injured in road mishaps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A collision between a bus and a tractor trolley near Aminpur interchange left one person dead while another injured on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that the deceased was identified as Mustafa s/o Faiz, resident of Chak No 455 Kanjwani while 29-year-old Rehman r/o Jhang Saddar suffered critical injuries.

The victims were shifted to Allied hospital.

Meanwhile, a driver of a car identified as Shafqat of Sheikhupura sustained injuries when his four-wheeler rammed into a divider on canal road near Faisalabad hospital. He was rushed to THQ hospital.