One Killed, Two Injured In Roof Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse here on Sunday.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Baserpura where the roof of a house made of with bamboos and girders collapsed.
As a result, Ilyas (50) died on the spot while Shaukat Ramzan (40) and Usman Aslam (17) sustained injuries.
The injured and dead were shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.
Police were investigating.