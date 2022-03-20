One killed, two injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Baserpura where the roof of a house made of with bamboos and girders collapsed.

As a result, Ilyas (50) died on the spot while Shaukat Ramzan (40) and Usman Aslam (17) sustained injuries.

The injured and dead were shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Police were investigating.