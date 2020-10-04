UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

One killed, two injured in separate incidents

SWABI, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) ::A man was killed over long running feud and two others injured in two separate incidents occurred here Sunday, police said.

According to police a man identified as Obaid Khan was killed when his rivals started firing after exchanging hot words.

The reason of killing was an old enmity.

Meanwhile two persons were injured when their motorbikes hit each other. Both the victims were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex after providing first-aid facilities by the Rescu1122 staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

