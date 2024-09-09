Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM

One killed, two injured in separate incidents

A man was killed while two others were critically injured in separate incidents across Attock district on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A man was killed while two others were critically injured in separate incidents across Attock district on Monday.

According to police sources, in the first incident, a 46-year-old man named Tariq Mehmood was shot dead in Peerzai village.

Police reported that he was approached by two masked assailants while walking near his home and was shot multiple times. He died at the scene and his body was taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital for an autopsy.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, Nasir Ali was seriously injured during a land dispute in Behbudi village.

While working in his fields, he was shot multiple times by a rival.

The assailants fled the scene, and Nasir was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Additionally, a motorcyclist named Mumtaz Ahmed suffered severe injuries in a collision with a passenger van on the Jand-Bassal road near Gandakass.

He was also taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Police have registered separate cases and investigating all incidents.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Road Died Man Nasir Van Attock All

Recent Stories

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one w ..

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week

2 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

9 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company f ..

Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..

9 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

9 minutes ago
 Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

9 minutes ago
 Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of ..

Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops

9 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti anno ..

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..

16 minutes ago
 DC awards shield,cash prize to first position hold ..

DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition

1 minute ago
 PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express ..

PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident

1 minute ago
 Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-N ..

Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference

1 minute ago
 SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads ..

SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan