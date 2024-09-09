One Killed, Two Injured In Separate Incidents
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM
A man was killed while two others were critically injured in separate incidents across Attock district on Monday
According to police sources, in the first incident, a 46-year-old man named Tariq Mehmood was shot dead in Peerzai village.
Police reported that he was approached by two masked assailants while walking near his home and was shot multiple times. He died at the scene and his body was taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital for an autopsy.
In another incident, a 30-year-old man, Nasir Ali was seriously injured during a land dispute in Behbudi village.
While working in his fields, he was shot multiple times by a rival.
The assailants fled the scene, and Nasir was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
Additionally, a motorcyclist named Mumtaz Ahmed suffered severe injuries in a collision with a passenger van on the Jand-Bassal road near Gandakass.
He was also taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition.
Police have registered separate cases and investigating all incidents.
