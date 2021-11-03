UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:08 PM

One killed, two injured in separate road accidents

A young person was killed while two others got injured in separate road accidents, police said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A young person was killed while two others got injured in separate road accidents, police said on Wednesday.

According to details, a speeding car ran over two motorcyclists in sector F-11 of Islamabad. One young man, identified as Shabir, was killed and another Hamza was injured.

The woman driver fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle, which was moved to Shalimar Police Station.

A vehicle used by former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry was involved in another road accidents that left two bikers injured in Islamabad.

The vehicle left two motorcyclists injured after hitting them on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad. They were moved to the PIMS Hospital and were said to be in stable condition. The vehicle was being driven by the chauffeur, police said adding that both parties reached to agreement after the incident.

