One Killed, Two Injured In Swabi Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 09:00 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Manery Nawab Banda
area of Swabi district, tv channels reported quoting the police on Thursday.
According to details, unknown assailants opened firing near Manery Nawab Banda area of Swabi, that resulted in killing of a lineman working for an electricity department of the area. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.
The man who was killed in the firing incident was identified as Kamran. The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital.
Police have also cordoned off the area to arrest the perpetrators of crime. However, no success was made so far till the filling of this report.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP chalks out schedule for training of district monitoring officers for bye-election poll8 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses appeal against physical remand of Orya Maqbool Jan in cybercrime case8 minutes ago
-
Widespread rain-windstorm/thundershower likely in various parts of country:PMD8 minutes ago
-
KMU strengthens support for Afghan students8 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of DHC to improve health facilities8 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan8 minutes ago
-
25 POs among 80 criminals nabbed18 minutes ago
-
Civil society, health professionals call to regulate iTFAs in all foods28 minutes ago
-
Govt. to meet shortage of teaching faculty in AJK's public-sector medical colleges on priority: AJK ..28 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves 791 new police vacancies for Tank, Lakki Marwat28 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident28 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts district Kohat28 minutes ago