One killed, two injured in Swabi firing

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Manery Nawab Banda

area of Swabi district, tv channels reported quoting the police on Thursday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened firing near Manery Nawab Banda area of Swabi, that resulted in killing of a lineman working for an electricity department of the area. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The man who was killed in the firing incident was identified as Kamran. The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital.

Police have also cordoned off the area to arrest the perpetrators of crime. However, no success was made so far till the filling of this report.