Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Swabi Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 09:00 PM

One killed, two injured in Swabi firing

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Manery Nawab Banda

area of Swabi district, tv channels reported quoting the police on Thursday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened firing near Manery Nawab Banda area of Swabi, that resulted in killing of a lineman working for an electricity department of the area. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The man who was killed in the firing incident was identified as Kamran. The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to the District Headquarter Hospital.

Police have also cordoned off the area to arrest the perpetrators of crime. However, no success was made so far till the filling of this report.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Electricity Man Same Swabi SITE TV

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

2 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

3 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

5 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

6 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

7 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

8 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

8 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

8 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan