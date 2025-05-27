One Killed, Two Injured In Swabi Roof Collapse Incident
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A child was killed and two women sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Manki area of
Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a child was killed and two women sustained serious injuries when the roof of their house
fell on them near Manki area of Swabi district. The Rescue and Police team rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead and
injured to nearby hospital.
