One Killed, Two Injured In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

One killed, two injured in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A man was shot dead and two others were injured in limits of Taxila Police station on Sunday.

According to police, there was a dispute over possession of a godown between two rival Pusthon groups.

On Sunday, one group comprising Sami Ullah, Sher Ali, Farooq, and other armed people came over the godown of Noor Alam and asked him to vacate the premises, and when he resisted, they opened fire at them. Consequently, Noor Alam was killed on the spot, while Jameel and Anwar were critically injured. The attackers managed to flee from the crime scene successfully. Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

