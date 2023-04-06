Close
One Killed, Two Injured In Traffic Incident In Attock

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 09:56 PM

One killed, two injured in traffic incident in Attock

One person was killed and two passengers were injured in traffic accident in Jand Tehsil of Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :One person was killed and two passengers were injured in traffic accident in Jand Tehsil of Attock.

According to the rescue, a speeding car lost control and hit a tree near Dhak Mor in Pindi Kohat Road, as a result, the driver of the car, 24-year-old Waleed son of Akbar, a resident of Ringli, died on the spot, while 2 persons Wajahat Liaqat and Basit Zafar, were seriously injured.

On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot and the body and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jand.

