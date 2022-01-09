One killed, two injured in train, car collision in Naseerabad area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :One person was died on the spot and two others were injured here Sunday when a hasty pickup van collided with a train passing through the railway track within the limits of Naseerabad police station.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred due to the negligence and haste of the driver of the vehicle.

The unfortunate pick-up van bearing registration number BA 3068 was passing through railway track during which the vehicle fell away due to a strong collision of the Mehr Express train leaving one of its occupants died on the spot.